Profession: Church minister

Who is Lee Banfield?

Lee, the oldest contestant this year, used to work as builder before studying theology in the 1980s. He's now a pastor of his local church.

Lee is a father of two and has four young grandchildren. He was very proud when his grandson took a photo of a cake he’d made to send to his girlfriend (we're not sure what she thought of it, though!).

What’s Lee’s baking style?

Remember Norman? Lee could be heading in that sort of direction. He likes traditional flavours, he doesn’t tend to veer too far from the norm, but does enjoy a taste of the exotic every now and again. A steady contestant.

How did he get on in Cake Week?

Sadly, Lee filled the position nobody wants to find themselves in, becoming the first baker to leave the tent in 2016.