What happened in Jordan Rabjohn's first audition?

What didn't happen in Jordan Rabjohn's first audition? The cheeky chappy performed an original song of his called Mexico which he wrote after a "lads' holiday" to Spain.

He gave all the judges mini maracas as he performed his incredibly catchy self-written song. Sharon said she thought he sold loads of phones with his "gab".

Here's Jordan's official music video for the song which, we warn you, is very catchy:

Who is Jordan Rabjohn?

Jordan plays the drums, guitar and bass - plus he sings of course and he records his own music. He's definitely one to watch, given that his music is already being played through BBC Introducing and his track Spring Summer Falling was played on ITV's This Morning.

He also won the Vodafone Big Top 40 Future Breakers competition: his song Worship You and was then played live on air on the Capital FM Big Top 40 show.

Jordan lists David Bowie and 70s band T.Rex among his influences, and says on his website that his "dream is simply to make a lasting mark on the music scene like many of my idols".

The rising star has two albums released on iTunes, JR and JR2.

