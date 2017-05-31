Who is David Geaney?

As a world champion dancer with an "illustrious competitive career" already under his belt, David has set his sights on "choreographing and performing to audiences worldwide," according to his website. So Britain's Got Talent is all part of the game plan.

A native of Dingle in Ireland, he danced his way to victory in Irish language channel TG4's An Jig Gig. In 2012 he won Kerry's Got Talent, and since the age of 14 he has been dancing in his family's bar The Dingle Pub.

The young dancer has also toured the globe with Celtic Steps The Show and formed with The Chieftains, Cherish The Ladies, The Kilfenora Ceili Band, Aslan, The Dartry Ceili Band and Sharon Shannon.

Having conquered Irish dancing, David then got a bit more experimental (hence all the tech in his act).

He began free styling and, while studying Economics and Mathematical Sciences at the University of Limerick, created his own shows Officially Tapped! and Velocity.