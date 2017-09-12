Which Strictly Come Dancing 2017 couple is your favourite?
Which dancing double act has already won you over?
The Strictly Come Dancing 2017 pairings have finally been revealed and the dancing couples are hard at work creating cracking routines to light up our Saturday nights.
But which pairing do you think is FAB-U-LOUS, daaaaahling? Which dynamic duo do you believe will light up the dance floor? Which toe-tapping twosome are you most looking forward to seeing strut their stuff?
Well, that's what we want you - YES YOU - to tell us.
We want to know which Strictly Come Dancing 2017 couple is YOUR favourite and all you have to do in order to tell us is cast your vote below. You only get ONE vote so be sure to use it wisely.
And if you need a refresher before you pick your favourite, check out the full list of 2017 Strictly celebrities and their professional partners right here.
More like this
Strictly Come Dancing returns to BBC1 on Saturday September 23rd