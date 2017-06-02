Code 3

The three teenage dancers (Claudia, Tag and Maria) used their audition to tell the story of Little Mix through street dance. Amanda Holden said they were "really cool, different and edgy."

Jamie Lee Harrison

Jamie Lee Harrison wowed the judges with his performance of REM's Everybody Hurts in his first audition. The 24-year-old from Newcastle has been singing in pubs and clubs around the city, but was struggling to break through before signing up for Britain's Got Talent.

Lords of Strut

Irish friends Cian Kinsella and Cormac Mohally make up Lords of Strut, a dance duo with excellent comic skills. They may not be the world's best dancers, but they make up for it with 80s fashion and cheekiness. They almost seem like the non-twin, non-singing, all-dancing version of Jedward.

Missing People Choir

The Missing People Choir has already been tipped to win, with bookies putting them at the top of the list. The group consists of friends and family of people who have gone missing and was formed in 2014 by the charity Missing People.

In their audition the choir touched the hearts of the judges and the audience with their original song I Miss You. Written by choir member Peter Boxell, whose son Lee disappeared on his way home in 1988 at the age of 15, it includes the lyrics: "I never thought I'd be without you. I always thought you'd be here safe with me. Maybe tomorrow I'll wake up to find you."

Perfect Pitch Creation

This 40-strong children's choir put a smile on everyone's faces as they performed Jungle Book classics I Wanna Be Like You and Bare Necessities in their audition – complete with actions. Has a choir ever had as much fun on the BGT stage? Bring on the Disney classics!

TNG Characters

TNG is a 27-strong dance troupe. For their audition they dressed up as clowns and freaked out the judges – but it worked in their favour in the end as they gained four yeses.

Daliso Chaponda

Comedian Daliso Chaponda earned his Golden Buzzer from Amanda Holden with a routine about being single and the financial crisis. "I just want to say I think you’re bloody hilarious…self-deprecating, funny, relevant," Amanda told him. "Laugh after laugh after laugh, it kept on coming."

Originally from Malawi and educated in Canada, he now lives in Manchester and shared his observations about modern Britain in a performance which had all the judges on their feet – and in fits of giggles.

Jess Robinson

Comedian Jess Robinson already has a successful TV, radio and stand-up career, but now she wants to take it further by winning Britain's Got Talent and putting herself centre-stage. She impressed the judges and the audience with impressions of Cheryl, Sharon Osbourne, Shirley Bassey and Katherine Jenkins.

The Britain's Got Talent final will air at 7.30pm on ITV on Saturday 3rd June