Motsi cited an "urgent reason" for her trip back to Germany.

Where is Motsi Mabuse?

Mosti Mabuse announced that she would be self-isolating after her trip back to Germany, where she currently lives, in a statement on social media. She wrote: "Earlier this week I needed to travel back to Germany for an urgent reason. I will of course be following the UK Government guidelines and self-isolating for 14 days. I’ll be watching from home and by the power of technology, should be in your living rooms. Watch out though, I’ll be doing my own hair and make-up."

However, the BBC have since confirmed that Strictly pro dancer Anton du Beke would be temporarily filling in for Motsi on the judging panel instead.

They said in a statement: "We are pleased to announce that the King of Ballroom Anton du Beke is stepping into our judging panel this weekend. Good luck Anton!"

Anton is the last remaining Strictly pro from the original series one line-up. He and dance partner former Home Secretary Jacqui Smith became the first couple to be eliminated from the series in Week Two.

When will Motsi Mabuse return to Strictly Come Dancing?

There is no official word on when Motsi will be returning as a judge on Strictly Come Dancing. Motsi's isolation period should end in time for the live show on Saturday, November 28th. But as she will still be isolating when next weekend's show begins on Saturday 21st, it's not yet been confirmed whether Anton will step in again on the judging panel, or whether the Strictly team will draft in someone else.

Strictly Come Dancing continues Saturday at 7:10pm on BBC One.