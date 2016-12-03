And the results?

One contestant will be departing the show on Sunday from 8pm once the results of the public vote are counted.

What happened in last week's show?

Honey G – the genuine urban artist and most controversial act this series – had to deal with trolls invading the stage during her performance feedback. And then G’s weekend went from bad to worse: she became the eighth act to leave the show after losing the sing-off with boyband 5 After Midnight.

Who is singing what in Christmas Week?

Each of the remaining acts will have to sing one Christmas song and one song of their choice.

More like this

- Matt will be singing the hymn Silent Night and Jessie Ware's Say You Love Me.

- Emily will be singing John Lennon's War is Over and Gary Jules' Mad World.

- Saara will be singing Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas is You and Sia's Chandelier.

Advertisement

- 5 After Midnight will be singing East 17's Stay Another Day and Stevie Wonder's Signed, Sealed, Delivered (I'm Yours).