What time does The X Factor start? Who's performing what for Christmas week? Here's everything you need to know about this weekend's show
It’s Chrissstmaaasss! Well, it is on the X Factor anyway. This week the four remaining acts will be belting out their favourite festive tracks for a spot in the final.
What time is The X Factor on TV?
The live semi-final show will kick off at 8pm tonight, on ITV.
And the results?
One contestant will be departing the show on Sunday from 8pm once the results of the public vote are counted.
What happened in last week's show?
Honey G – the genuine urban artist and most controversial act this series – had to deal with trolls invading the stage during her performance feedback. And then G’s weekend went from bad to worse: she became the eighth act to leave the show after losing the sing-off with boyband 5 After Midnight.
Who is singing what in Christmas Week?
Each of the remaining acts will have to sing one Christmas song and one song of their choice.
- Matt will be singing the hymn Silent Night and Jessie Ware's Say You Love Me.
- Emily will be singing John Lennon's War is Over and Gary Jules' Mad World.
- Saara will be singing Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas is You and Sia's Chandelier.
- 5 After Midnight will be singing East 17's Stay Another Day and Stevie Wonder's Signed, Sealed, Delivered (I'm Yours).