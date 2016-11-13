Who's hosting?

Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly will be on hand as usual to guide the audience and contestants through the evening.

What can we expect?

Another week, another dance off – but will it be Ed Balls who finds himself in the bottom two? There's no doubt that the former politician will be given his marching orders if he remains in last place after the viewer vote but his unexpected popularity has kept him in contention for this year's Strictly glitterball. If not Ed, then which of the talented celebs will be sent packing?

Tonight's show also features the professional dancers giving a special performance for Remembrance Sunday, with Andre Rieu giving his rendition of Hallelujah.