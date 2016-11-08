What can we expect?

Advertisement

In this spin off from MasterChef, professional chefs are taken to task instead of amateurs. The ever affable Greg Wallace continues to be excited by the very existence of food, while the other two judges, Marcus Wareing and Monica Galetti, will prove harder to please. In the first heat, three chefs must cook a steak diane, while the others try to create the best raspberry tart, all under harsh time restraints. Finally, all six must produce their own signature dish, facing the prospect that three of them will be sent home. The remaining contestants will return for the first quarter final on Thursday evening.