What time is MasterChef: The Professionals on TV tonight?
The new series of MasterChef: The Professionals begins with the first heat at 8pm tonight, Tuesday 8th November, on BBC2. The second heat is on at the same time tomorrow, with the first of the quarter-finals following on Thursday.
What can we expect?
In this spin off from MasterChef, professional chefs are taken to task instead of amateurs. The ever affable Greg Wallace continues to be excited by the very existence of food, while the other two judges, Marcus Wareing and Monica Galetti, will prove harder to please. In the first heat, three chefs must cook a steak diane, while the others try to create the best raspberry tart, all under harsh time restraints. Finally, all six must produce their own signature dish, facing the prospect that three of them will be sent home. The remaining contestants will return for the first quarter final on Thursday evening.