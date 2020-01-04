But what is waacking? Here’s everything you need to know.

What is Waacking?

Waack is a dance form that first emerged in clubs in the 1970’s. Popular with the LGBT+ scene in Los Angeles, Waacking consists of moving your arms along to a musical beat – traditionally focusing on arm movements over and behind the shoulder.

Waacking gained interest after Soul Train in the 70s, and has more recently had a resurgence in popularity after it was seen on shows such as So You Think You Can Dance.

Famous Waack dancers

Tyrone Proctor is considered a pioneer of Waacking. He later on formed the group The Outrageous Waack Dancers with another pioneer of the style

What does waacking look like?

We can't show you ourselves, unfortunately - but here's a few examples of waacking from YouTube...