Alexandra Burke’s Argentine Tango was out of this world

Alexandra danced the first Argentine tango of the series tonight and it was incredible. She garnered a score of 38 from the judges, coming joint top with Davood.

Bruno deemed Alexandra and Gorka’s "magnificent” and “extraordinary” and Craig said they "never cease to amaze” him. We definitely got goosebumps.

Ruth Langsford was a little tearful after her Foxtrot

After last week’s tumble Ruth really – and literally – picked herself up this week – but it failed to impress the judges.

Ruth and Anton’s Foxtrot “lacked style and charisma” according to Craig, who said she was “trotting like a horse”. Oh dear. Bruno used a similar analogy, saying that the trot “turned into a gallop”.

We were mostly chuffed that Ruth managed to catch her props – a hat and a cane – live on air. Alas, the scores were the lowest of the night, totalling at 18.

Ruth was pretty tearful when chatting to Claudia Winkleman as the judges’ verdicts came through, but Susan Calman gave her a big hug which we wanted to be part of!

We discovered that Davood’s daughters vote for Johnny every week

Davood was “AH-MAY-ZING” according to Craig. His wife was shown sobbing in the crowd and Davood couldn’t believe his ears: “Did he just say that?!” he asked, incredulous.

It was his best score of the series, so we think his place in the competition is pretty safe – no thanks to his daughters, though, who he revealed vote for Johnny every week!

Debbie was fearless with her spins and lifts

Debbie and Giovanni did the Salsa to Can’t Take My Eyes Off Of You by Boys Town Gang and she showed off some incredibly daring lifts and heart-stopping spins.

Third in the leaderboard with 35, which we thought as a little harsh, but Bruno said she has a "first class ticket to Blackpool, what a saucy strumpet you were out there, infused with the spirit of youth, great fluidity". (Strumpet?!

Susan brought out her serious side

Susan’s had lots of comedy performances over the last few weeks – but tonight’s Tango saw her bringing out her serious side (and face).

Bruno compared Susan’s expression to Suranne Jones’ in Doctor Foster, which we enjoyed A LOT.