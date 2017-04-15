You really really shouldn’t have clicked that link. You don't deserve what you're about to see. Because what you’re about to see is Britain's Got More Talent presenter Stephen Mulhern rapping about finding the show’s one viewer who's apparently decided not to tune in this year. You know, just like Eminem would do.

Sure, the musical number starts with Mulhern chatting to the lovable Ant and Dec at the BGT backstage. Yes, the video features brilliant cameos from the likes of Holly Willoughby, Susanna Reid and Jason Manford. But nonetheless, this video will shatter your ear ossicles and burn your retinas with the image of Stephen Mulhern rapping with a gold chain around his neck and fur coat on his back.