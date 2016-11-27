Watch the sexy Danny Mac Samba that made Strictly Come Dancing history
Danny and Oti danced their way into the ballroom's history books
Published: Sunday, 27 November 2016 at 6:08 pm
For weeks now Strictly Come Dancing's Danny Mac has been toe tapping his way to the top of the leaderboard but week 10 saw him make Strictly history with his professional partner, Oti Mabuse.
The pair performed an incredible Samba that nabbed four tens from the judges - the first Samba in Strictly history to do so.
"Why do you do it to me at this time of night?" exclaimed Bruno, who likened the dance to a "pagan mating ritual".
"I found the open shirt a slight distraction" Craig added dryly, claiming Danny's hips awere the best they've ever had from a celeb.
"You've certainly put the hours in" added Darcey, who called the dance a "perfect samba masterclass".
