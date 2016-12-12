However, Terry went on to win the competition outright on Sunday night with 48.5% of the vote, compared to Aalto’s 40.4%.

Looking at the scroll of voting stats from the series (see below), it seemed early on that Terry would be the winner of the show after bossing six out of 10 weeks. But Saara Aalto actually beat Terry in weeks eight and nine, indicating the momentum was in her favour.

In short: the stats show Terry’s victory was actually a surprise.

Oh, and in case you wanted to know, the numbers show Honey G was never that popular. The ‘genuine urban artist’ who returned for a performance on the final finished fourth at best (weeks one and two). Who'd have guessed?

As promised, here’s the full voting stats below…

Vote 1

Matt Terry - 22.2%

5 After Midnight - 13.3%

Emily Middlemas - 11.9%

Honey G -10.9%

Sam Lavery -9.8%

Relley C -7.8%

Gifty Louise -6.6%

Ryan Lawrie -6.2%

Saara Aalto -5.3%

Freddy Parker- 3.4%

Bratavio -2.6%

Vote 1 Lifeline

Freddy Parker- 52.0%

Saara Aalto -38.5%

Bratavio -9.5%

Vote 2

Matt Terry -19.5%

5 After Midnight - 15.6%

Emily Middlemas - 11.0%

Honey G - 9.3%

Sam Lavery -8.8%

Four of Diamonds - 7.3%

Relley C - 6.6%

Gifty Louise -6.4%

Saara Aalto -6.4%

Ryan Lawrie -4.6%

Freddy Parker- 4.5%

Vote 2 Lifeline

Ryan Lawrie -37.9%

Saara Aalto -32.0%

Freddy Parker- 30.0%

Vote 3

Matt Terry -17.8%

Saara Aalto -13.7%

Emily Middlemas - 11.9%

5 After Midnight - 11.5%

Honey G - 9.4%

Sam Lavery -8.1%

Gifty Louise -7.9%

Ryan Lawrie -7.4%

Relley C -6.2%

Four of Diamonds - 6.1%

Vote 3 Lifeline

Ryan Lawrie -37.9%

Relley C - 36.0%

Four of Diamonds - 26.1%

Vote 4

Emily Middlemas - 18.7%

Matt Terry -18.7%

Saara Aalto -11.3%

5 After Midnight - 10.6%

Sam Lavery -10.1%

Honey G - 9.2%

Ryan Lawrie -8.7%

Gifty Louise -6.6%

Four of Diamonds - 6.1%

Vote 4 Lifeline

Ryan Lawrie -41.2%

Gifty Louise -35.0%

Four of Diamonds - 23.8%

Vote 5

Matt Terry -16.7%

5 After Midnight - 15.5%

Emily Middlemas - 15.3%

Ryan Lawrie -14.1%

Honey G -11.6%

Saara Aalto -9.4%

Four of Diamonds - 8.9%

Sam Lavery -8.5%

Lifeline Vote 5

Sam Lavery -46.1%

Four of Diamonds - 27.3%

Saara Aalto -26.6%

Vote 6

5 After Midnight - 19.0%

Saara Aalto -18.4%

Matt Terry -16.7%

Emily Middlemas - 13.4%

Honey G -11.7%

Ryan Lawrie -11.1%

Sam Lavery -9.7%

Vote 7

Matt Terry -21.1%

Saara Alto -20.1%

5 After Midnight - 17.5%

Emily Middlemas - 16.8%

Ryan Lawrie -13.3%

Honey G -11.2%

Vote 8

Saara Alto -23.7%

Emily Middlemas - 22.6%

Matt Terry -21.2%

5 After Midnight - 20.3%

Honey G -12.2%

Vote 9

Saara Aalto -28.8%

5 After Midnight - 26.6%

Matt Terry -22.5%

Emily Middlemas - 22.1%

Vote 10 Freeze

Saara Aalto -35.3%

Matt Terry -33.4%

5 After Midnight - 31.3%

Vote 10 Final

Matt Terry –48.5%

Saara Aalto –40.4%

5 After Midnight – 11.1% (Left after vote freeze)