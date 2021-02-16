Vernon Kay to host new ITV show Game of Talents
The game show will see contestants attempt to uncover “the secret talents of the public”.
ITV has revealed that Vernon Kay will present its brand new primetime game show Game of Talents – which sees contestants attempt to uncover “the secret talents of the public”.
The show, which was originally announced last year, will feature teams comprising both celebrities and members of the public attempt to guess the bizarre hidden talents of eight mystery performers.
In announcing the news, ITV’s Head of Entertainment Commissioning Kate Rawcliffe described Kay as “the perfect host” for the programme, while Amelia Brown, Managing Director of Thames added: “Families at home will be on the edge of their seats as they play along with him.”
Kay himself said of the show: “We’re lining up some amazing performers whose skills are both jaw-droppingly brilliant and at times surreal. I can’t wait for viewers to play along at home and try to guess who has which hidden talent. Prepare to be shocked and amazed in equal measure.”
Although the show is brand new to the UK, the series is based on a format which has already proven successful in Spain, with versions of the concept also in development in the Netherlands, Belgium and the US.
It’s not yet clear exactly when the show will arrive on ITV, but what we do know is that the first run will consist of seven hour-long episodes and that it will air at some point later in 2021.
