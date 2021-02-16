Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. TV
  3. Entertainment
  4. Talent Shows
  5. Vernon Kay to host new ITV show Game of Talents

Vernon Kay to host new ITV show Game of Talents

The game show will see contestants attempt to uncover “the secret talents of the public”.

Vernon Kay

Published:

ITV has revealed that Vernon Kay will present its brand new primetime game show Game of Talents – which sees contestants attempt to uncover “the secret talents of the public”.

Advertisement

The show, which was originally announced last year, will feature teams comprising both celebrities and members of the public attempt to guess the bizarre hidden talents of eight mystery performers.

In an intriguing format, the teams will have to base their guesses solely on the appearances of the performers and a handful of clues – as they aim to separate “the opera singer from the weightlifter, or the acrobat from the fire eater”.
The series will mark a return to game show presenting for Kay, who previously fronted All Star Family Fortunes for nine years between 2006 and 2015 and has also hosted Beat the Star, Splash, and most recently 1000 Heartbeats.

In announcing the news, ITV’s Head of Entertainment Commissioning Kate Rawcliffe described Kay as “the perfect host” for the programme, while Amelia Brown, Managing Director of Thames added: “Families at home will be on the edge of their seats as they play along with him.”

Advertisement

Kay himself said of the show: “We’re lining up some amazing performers whose skills are both jaw-droppingly brilliant and at times surreal. I can’t wait for viewers to play along at home and try to guess who has which hidden talent. Prepare to be shocked and amazed in equal measure.”

Although the show is brand new to the UK, the series is based on a format which has already proven successful in Spain, with versions of the concept also in development in the Netherlands, Belgium and the US.

It’s not yet clear exactly when the show will arrive on ITV, but what we do know is that the first run will consist of seven hour-long episodes and that it will air at some point later in 2021.

Looking for something else to watch? Check out our TV Guide

Tags

All about Game of Talents

Vernon Kay
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

Subscribe and get 12 issues for £1!

Subscribe today!
Viners Organic 6pc Knife Block Set + Set of 5 Utensils, Bundle of 11pcs

Exclusive offer from Radio Times

Get a utensil bundle for the special price of £44.99

Upgrade your kitchen with quality equipment with this exclusive deal

You might like

(L-R): Evan Peters as Pietro and Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff in Marvel Studios' WANDAVISION exclusively on Disney+. Photo by Suzanne Tenner. ©Marvel Studios 2021. All Rights Reserved.

Huw Fullerton Are we all overthinking WandaVision?

The Masked Singer's Robin Aston Merrygold

Exclusive Aston Merrygold reveals where he ‘went wrong’ on The Masked Singer: “That was a giveaway!”

104828

What live football is on TV tonight?

Europa League TV

Europa League fixtures on TV – how to watch live games, Round of 32 schedule and more