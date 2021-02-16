Vernon Kay to host new ITV show Game of Talents

ITV has revealed that Vernon Kay will present its brand new primetime game show Game of Talents – which sees contestants attempt to uncover “the secret talents of the public”.

The show, which was originally announced last year, will feature teams comprising both celebrities and members of the public attempt to guess the bizarre hidden talents of eight mystery performers.

In an intriguing format, the teams will have to base their guesses solely on the appearances of the performers and a handful of clues – as they aim to separate “the opera singer from the weightlifter, or the acrobat from the fire eater”.

The series will mark a return to game show presenting for Kay, who previously fronted All Star Family Fortunes for nine years between 2006 and 2015 and has also hosted Beat the Star, Splash, and most recently 1000 Heartbeats.

In announcing the news, ITV’s Head of Entertainment Commissioning Kate Rawcliffe described Kay as “the perfect host” for the programme, while Amelia Brown, Managing Director of Thames added: “Families at home will be on the edge of their seats as they play along with him.”

Kay himself said of the show: “We’re lining up some amazing performers whose skills are both jaw-droppingly brilliant and at times surreal. I can’t wait for viewers to play along at home and try to guess who has which hidden talent. Prepare to be shocked and amazed in equal measure.”