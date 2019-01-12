The entire spectacle took place from Jones’s big red chair, and the studio audience were loving it – as were Jennifer Hudson and will.i.am who filmed the whole experience on their phones.

It’s not quite unusual for Tom Jones to sing on The Voice, but it’s not unheard of. Just last week, Jones sang a duet with the son of early pop legend Lonnie Donegan.

In the 2018 series, Jones also sang his hit It’s Not Unusual from his judging chair. Check out the video, below…

The Voice continues at 8pm on Saturday 19th December on ITV