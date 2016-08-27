Sure the sob stories remain. Cowell gets to do one of his rallying speeches about bullies and there’s a lot of zooming in on teary judges.

But leave the cameras running backstage with the judges and you find Mrs O trying to figure out how many facelifts she’s had. Watch as production leaves a nails-on-chalk-board kind of song running so long that a furious Cowell is looking for a hammer to start smashing things with. Hone in on Scherzinger and Cowell (this year, back in the room auditions) and watch as he gets her to sing Adele’s Hello in the style of Kermit the Frog.

Heck, shove the cameras on Scherzinger at any time because even she seems surprised by the things that come out of her mouth, which includes telling one slightly bemused singer from Finland that she wants her “ass to clap” for her.

That’s The X Factor we want: unpolished, unfussy and – yes – actually funny.

The X Factor returns Saturday and Sunday at 8:00pm on ITV