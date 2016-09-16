The deal will also include accompanying spin-off shows The Xtra Factor and Britain's Got More Talent.

ITV’s Director of Television Kevin Lygo said: “Britain’s Got Talent and The X Factor are both big, brilliant, wonderful shows and I am delighted that they will continue to take up their place as an important part of our schedule for the next three years. They are defining shows for us, ones that we are very proud to have as part of our entertainment slate, and they continue year after year, for months at a time, to be amongst the most popular and hugely entertaining formats on television.”

Simon Cowell added: "I want to thank ITV for continuing to be fantastic partners. I'm delighted for the shows and, in particular, for all the talented people who work on them with us.”