The X Factor and Britain's Got Talent to stay on ITV for at least three more years
The broadcaster has agreed a new deal with Simon Cowell that will take the two shows through to at least 2019
It's official: The X Factor is here to stay for at least three more years, along with Simon Cowell's other ITV big-hitter Britain’s Got Talent.
The broadcaster has confirmed that a new contract between Cowell’s Syco Entertainment and FremantleMedia UK will see the shows continue on ITV until at least 2019, beginning with a new series of Britain’s Got Talent in spring 2017 followed by more X Factor in the autumn.
The deal will also include accompanying spin-off shows The Xtra Factor and Britain's Got More Talent.
ITV’s Director of Television Kevin Lygo said: “Britain’s Got Talent and The X Factor are both big, brilliant, wonderful shows and I am delighted that they will continue to take up their place as an important part of our schedule for the next three years. They are defining shows for us, ones that we are very proud to have as part of our entertainment slate, and they continue year after year, for months at a time, to be amongst the most popular and hugely entertaining formats on television.”
Simon Cowell added: "I want to thank ITV for continuing to be fantastic partners. I'm delighted for the shows and, in particular, for all the talented people who work on them with us.”