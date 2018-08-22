Saturday's show will air at 8pm, sandwiched between new series of Celebrity Catchphrase and the Jonathan Ross Show, and – as in recent years – will be followed on Sunday by a second instalment at the same time, ahead of the opening episode of ITV's new flagship period drama Vanity Fair (in what was once the Downton Abbey slot).

But some things are definitely changing– Louis Walsh and Nicole Scherzinger have departed the judging panel, and the new-look line-up for 2018 comprises Robbie Williams, Ayda Field, Louis Tomlinson and Simon Cowell.

There’s also going to be a twist for the Six Chair Challenge. Not unlike the Golden Buzzer on Britain's Got Talent, The X Factor is bringing in a 'Golden X' for the show this year.

Will that mean a turnaround in the fortunes of the ailing show? That remains to be seen.

The X Factor 2018 begins on Saturday 1st September at 8pm on ITV