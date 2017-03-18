The Voice UK's Mo Adeniran

“We were going to audition as a duo because we were working together writing songs and thought we might try it together,” he said. “And then I think that wasn’t ready yet, so we did it as soloists and now we’re here.”

The pair have defied all the odds with both friends making it through to the final 12 acts. And whereas Mo is quite stoic and composed on stage, Max is… well… just watch his Knockout performance to see what we mean:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LTjB13CWtFM

But despite competing separately, the firm friends will “definitely” make music together in future, according to Vickers.

“I wouldn’t ever say we’d be a duo,” he explained. “But I would say at some point in our careers we want to definitely do songs together. I think that’s always going to happen.”

Although it was probably for the best that they came to the show as separate singers, we’re quite sad that the band name Max n’ Mo will probably never happen.

The Voice UK's Max Vickers

And even sadder about the fact that if they were a duo but they split up, we would have had the opportunity to write the pun: Max n’ Mo Part. Although this would only be mildly amusing for fans of mid-00s rock bands.

The Voice UK airs on Saturday March 18 at 8.30pm on ITV.