Team: Team J-Hud

Best moment: Jamie caused headlines in his Battle Round when he tried to say good luck to fellow competitor Stacey Skeete - and she completely blanked him! Viewers felt sorry for poor Jamie, but he managed to make it through to the Knockouts.

Bio: Jamie quit his job in a call centre for a shot at The Voice, and speaking about his success on the show so far, the teenager said: "It’s just been crazy. It’s the best kind of busy and I don’t want it to stop.

"I’m just a young boy from Cardiff, but to see some of my dreams and ambitions coming true is just incredible. I’ve been one-on-one with some of the most amazing people in the music industry, and I couldn’t believe it when they stood up to applaud me."

His Knockout performance: