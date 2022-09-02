The new season, which kicks off this weekend, will see the Battle phase of the competition discarded before the show introduces the Callbacks – a new twist which coach will.i.am has revealed adds an "element of excitement" to The Voice UK.

ITV's The Voice UK returns for its 11th season this weekend, and while the show has been set in its ways for a decade, the upcoming episodes are scrapping a major feature and replacing it with a brand new format.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com in an exclusive interview, will.i.am said: "We have a new format, this thing called the Callbacks."

He continued: "It's different and it adds a new element of excitement because they manage to always refresh it.

"Right when you thought it was going to be the same as last year – boom, they switch it up on you."

The new format will see contestants who've made it through the Blind Auditions sing the same song with the hopes of standing out and making it through to the next round.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com in an exclusive interview at the ITV Entertainment Showcase, fellow coach Anne-Marie explained: "We whittle them down and then we bring them back and we get them all to sing one song. So it's really cool to see what they do with that one song."

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

She added: "I love the Battles because I love being competitive so I love watching people fight it out but this one I thought was so cool, because you can give them the same song and you can really see if they're an artist or not. What are they going to change? What style are they going to make that song and make it their own?"

The upcoming show sees Sir Tom Jones, will.i.am, Olly Murs and Anne-Marie search for the next singing superstar by picking their teams of undiscovered voices.

The Voice UK returns to ITV on Saturday 3rd September at 8pm on ITV. Looking for something else to watch? Check out our TV Guide or visit our dedicated Entertainment hub for the latest news.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.