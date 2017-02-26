https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vjIwmJMqrco

“It’s going to be so weird singing for will.i.am,” she said before her audition. “This is the first time potentially that we might meet each other and we’ve already got history. Imagine if he doesn’t turn for me!"

That sadly became a reality when both will and Jennifer Hudson didn’t turn around for the Bristolian singer-songwriter. Thankfully both Sir Tom Jones and Gavin Rossdale hit their buttons and spun for Tanya, who eventually chose Gavin as her coach.

Tanya not only is an accomplished writer, but she's also toured the UK with Bruno Mars and featured on Loick Essien's single How We Roll in 2011, which reached number 2 in the UK Singles Chart.

You can listen to her in action here:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LA1lXhVf_Do

Anyway, after a bit of chat following her audition, Tanya sheepishly brought up with will that she’d co-written a song of his. It prompted him to say not once, twice but three times “I should’ve turned around” before calling himself a “dumbass”.

Never mind, will. Maybe you can nick her off Gavin in the battle rounds?

The Voice UK continues next Saturday February 4 on ITV