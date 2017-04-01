A calm and collected J-Hud told us that she was really excited to sing with Jamie and Mo in the final, while Sir Tom said he wouldn't be picking up his guitar with Into the Ark and willl.i.am (as ever) has a trick up his sleeve to try and get people to vote for his act Michelle.

Everyone (well, apart from Tom) was keeping their duet performance under wraps, although speaking the day Brexit officially happened, will was particularly worried about what might happen to him if he broke The Voice rules...

The Voice UK airs at 8.30pm on Saturday April 1 and 7pm on Sunday April 2nd on ITV.