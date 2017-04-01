The Voice UK coaches reveal their favourite moments from series six
Sir Tom was feeling Under Pressure for his opening performance, J-Hud has lost sleep and will.i.am's highlight... hasn't happened yet!
After nearly three months of turning, singing and coaching, we've finally arrived at The Voice UK final.
So RadioTimes.com asked the coaches and Emma Willis what their highlights have been from series six. Whilst Gavin Rossdale was pleased to get to the live shows, Sir Tom Jones is a fan of the Blinds. And, of course, will.i.am's favourite moment from the whole show... hasn't happened yet. He's from the future, remember?
Meanwhile Jennifer Hudson said that she has loved coaching on the show – even though she's lost sleep over her new job!
Hear what they had to say in our exclusive video below:
The Voice finals air Saturday 1st April at 8:30pm and 2nd Sunday April at 7pm on ITV