ITV has released a teaser trailer for the new series.

Coaches will.i.am, Pixie Lott and Danny Jones are all set to return for the 2020 series, but this time around Paloma Faith is joining them as the fourth member of the line-up. The pop star was previously a judge on the fifth series of the adult version of The Voice, and she now replaces Jessie J who departed The Voice Kids after one series as a Coach to focus on her music career.

Emma Willis is also back to present the show "when the search commences for young stand out singers that can turn those chairs and grab one of the nine places on each Coach’s team this summer," according to ITV.

On joining the show, Paloma Faith previous said: "It’s going to be so much fun working with these young singers, helping them find their voices and be the best they can be. From what I’ve seen; although they’re small, their voices are often mighty and can give most adults a run for their money!"

It seems the pre-recorded parts of the show will be able to air as normal, but there's still a question mark hanging over the live final for The Voice Kids thanks to the coronavirus pandemic. Under government rules, TV production can officially now re-start – but safety guidelines mean this is easier said than done.

Emma Willis has previously suggested that the live finale of The Voice UK could be delayed. According to Digital Spy, she told The One Show in March: "Like everything at the minute, you just can't call it. We still have The Voice Kids finale to do, and then of course the semi-final and final of the adult version."

The Voice Kids will air on ITV in July 2020. While you’re waiting visit our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight.