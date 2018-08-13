Strictly Come Dancing is now only weeks away and to keep the identities of the incoming celebs under wraps, the BBC show uses a system of secret code names. Last year, the stars were give monikers based on the greatest classical gods and heroes. The year before that, it was the most memorable Shakespeare characters to grace the stage. And for the 2018 competition? Cheeses.

Yes, as revealed by presenters Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly, the incoming amateur dancers will be named after everything from Stilton to Jarlsberg. And we now know the first contestant to be confirmed, Katie Piper, is Brie. “It’s better than Stilton. It’s not too smelly is it,” she said, after revealing the news on BBC Breakfast (which can only lead us to believe that she is eating her brie before it becomes fully ripe).