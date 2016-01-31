Twitter: @SarahNHarding

Famous, why? Sarah rose to fame as a member of pop group Girls Aloud, fittingly with tracks including 'Jump'

Bio: Harding won her spot in pop band Girls Aloud after taking part in 2002's TV talent contest Popstars: The Rivals. The band had a string of successful hits including four UK number one singles, including their debut Sound of the Underground. The band split in 2009, then reunited in 2012 for a tenth anniversary tour celebration the following year.

Harding has gone on to have a solo career and dabbled in acting. In 2009 she appeared in St Trinian's 2: The Legend of Fritton's Gold and more recently had a guest spot on Coronation Street.

Then: Performing on Popstars: The Rivals

Now: Appearing on Coronation Street