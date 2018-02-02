There are still three days of auditions yet to take place next week in Manchester, and the only ones not to have used their buzzer are presenters Ant and Dec.

Being given a Golden Buzzer means that an act is able to skip the judges' decisions segment of the show and is instead given a guaranteed space and a free pass straight to the live semi-finals.

Although there isn’t an exact return date that’s been confirmed for BGT by ITV, for the past five years the first episode has aired around mid-April.

Therefore we can probably expect BGT to return on Saturday 14th April.

Britain's Got Talent returns to ITV later this year