The Britain's Got Talent judges have already used all of their Golden Buzzers, choosing the four acts they want to send straight through to this year's live semi-finals.
Auditions for the new series have so far taken place in Blackpool and London, where Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and David Walliams used theirs. However, there is one Golden Buzzer spot left for those auditioning.
There are still three days of auditions yet to take place next week in Manchester, and the only ones not to have used their buzzer are presenters Ant and Dec.
Being given a Golden Buzzer means that an act is able to skip the judges' decisions segment of the show and is instead given a guaranteed space and a free pass straight to the live semi-finals.
Although there isn’t an exact return date that’s been confirmed for BGT by ITV, for the past five years the first episode has aired around mid-April.
Therefore we can probably expect BGT to return on Saturday 14th April.
