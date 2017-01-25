Speaking backstage after accepting the National Television Award for Best Talent Show, the TV host said she was "absolutely gutted" to lose Len, adding: "But Strictly has to move forward."

So – who will Strictly move forward with?

"We don't know. There are a few people in the mix," Tess teased. "It's still under discussion.

"I'd imagine by the end of April we'll have some news."

That gives the BBC a few months to firm up a replacement, but it's surprisingly soon considering the show won't air until September.

Will it be It Takes Two regular Karen Hardy? Long-time pro dancer Anton Du Beke? Or a wildcard outsider?

Time – specifically three months' worth of time – will tell.