Their stunning routine, set to Frank Sinatra's Fly Me to the Moon, ended with a silhouette of Forsyth’s signature Brucie move, written in the stars above the Strictly ballroom.

“What a routine, he would have loved that” an emotional Tess Daly began. “Our thoughts are with his dear wife Winnie, his children and his great grandchildren. Everyone – and I mean everyone – at Strictly is thinking of you”, Forsyth’s visibly choked up former co-host continued.

Claudia Winkelman stepped in to support her on-screen presenting partner, adding that ‘he was a legend to so many people but to us at Strictly he was just Brucie and it was his hard work, dedication and professionalism that made the show what it is today.”

“And to put it in his own words, didn’t he do well?” Tess finished.

The pair weren’t the only ones getting a little emotional, though. Twitter was flooded with tributes to Sir Bruce from former Strictly professionals and contestants.

And of course, with emotional messages from the viewers who loved him so.

Strictly Come Dancing continues on BBC1 on Saturday September 23rd