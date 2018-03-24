Strictly's Joe McFadden had a hilariously awkward live TV moment with a fan on Sport Relief
You can't win 'em all, even when you've already won the glitterball!
He may have won Strictly Come Dancing but actor Joe McFadden learned the hard way that hoisting the glitterball doesn't necessarily bring you quite as much recognition as you might think.
McFadden turned up on the BBC's live Sport Relief charity appeal to surprise a woman called Debbie, who'd been raising money during a year-long campaign.
- Holby City: Raf di Lucca is killed off as Joe McFadden bows out of the medical drama
- The best TV shows on Netflix to watch right now
Presenter Claudia Winkelman introduced Joe as "Debbie's Strictly favourite", but what Debbie said next left them wondering if she was actually a fan of the actor after all.
""I loved you in Casualty," said Debbie, before Joe corrected her. "You mean Holby! Holby City!" he mockingly protested.
Twitter was in stitches.
More like this
Debbie isn't totally wrong, though. McFadden did appear in Casualty before he joined the cast of Holby City. In 2007 he played a man who fell down a manhole on a stag do, and he later returned to the show in 2009 as Polly's stalker, Alistair.
We can't imagine she'd have been a fan of him, though.