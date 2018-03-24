Presenter Claudia Winkelman introduced Joe as "Debbie's Strictly favourite", but what Debbie said next left them wondering if she was actually a fan of the actor after all.

""I loved you in Casualty," said Debbie, before Joe corrected her. "You mean Holby! Holby City!" he mockingly protested.

Twitter was in stitches.

More like this

Debbie isn't totally wrong, though. McFadden did appear in Casualty before he joined the cast of Holby City. In 2007 he played a man who fell down a manhole on a stag do, and he later returned to the show in 2009 as Polly's stalker, Alistair.

Advertisement

We can't imagine she'd have been a fan of him, though.