Yes, even Craig.

Darcey Bussell was delighted with Roberts' pace and thought the dance was bursting with energy, Shirley Ballas described it as "fantastic", Bruno Toniolo went so far as to say that the Jive would become part of Strictly history and Craig Revel-Horwood thought it was "FAB-U-LOUS". Wowzer.

The pair's 40 came on a night when the top of the leaderboard was looking pretty crowded - what with Charles Venn, Joe Sugg and Faye Tozer all achieving scores of 38.

We'll have to wait until Week Ten to see if any of the other pairs can match Ashley and Pasha and score a perfect 40.

Strictly Come Dancing continues on Saturday 24th November at 6.50pm on BBC1