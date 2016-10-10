After a tough dance off, the judges decided to send Tameka home, with Craig Revel Horwood describing both performances as "extraordinary" and declaring that he didn't feel he'd been in such a position before.

Our Twitter poll revealed you were feeling the same, with a whopping 94% agreeing that the wrong couples were in the dance-off, and 78% saying Tameka shouldn't have left.

Unsurprisingly, there were plenty of angry and upset tweets to be found (including some from Ed Balls' Labour Party colleagues – #awkward)

Strictly continues next Saturday on BBC1