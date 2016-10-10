Strictly viewers aren't happy about Tameka Empson's shock departure
Even Ed Balls' colleagues are upset...
EastEnders star Tameka Empson became the second celeb to leave Strictly last night – and fans were not happy.
There was shock when Empson and TV presenter Laura Whitmore landed in the bottom two after the public vote was revealed, despite not-too-shabby performances the night before.
After a tough dance off, the judges decided to send Tameka home, with Craig Revel Horwood describing both performances as "extraordinary" and declaring that he didn't feel he'd been in such a position before.
Our Twitter poll revealed you were feeling the same, with a whopping 94% agreeing that the wrong couples were in the dance-off, and 78% saying Tameka shouldn't have left.
Unsurprisingly, there were plenty of angry and upset tweets to be found (including some from Ed Balls' Labour Party colleagues – #awkward)
Strictly continues next Saturday on BBC1