RadioTimes.com's Kimberley Bond and Emma Powell have been dissecting the drama from the dancefloor in the latest instalment of Strictly Between Us, discussing this week’s shock exit, Anton Du Beke’s record-breaking scores and former Strictly favourite Jake Wood opened up to us on whether he’s got better hips.

Strictly Between Us is out now on Acast, YouTube and all good podcasting apps.

Advertisement

Strictly Come Dancing continues Saturday at 7.10pm on BBC One