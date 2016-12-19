Much like the film starring Tom Hanks, Sleepless tells the tale of Sam, who moves to Seattle with his eight-year-old son Jonah following the tragic death of his wife. When Jonah phones a radio show, Sam is forced to talk about his broken heart and sleepless nights live on air, and he suddenly finds himself one of the most desired single men in America, and a great news story for feisty journalist Annie on the opposite side of the country.

Danny Mac is best known for playing Mark ‘Dodger’ Savage in Hollyoaks, but he has appeared on stage before in Wicked and as Gavroche in Les Misérables in 1999.

Stenson was also in Hollyoaks as Steph Cunningham and her West End credits include starring as Elle Woods in Legally Blonde, Princess Fiona in Shrek The Musical and Lady of the Lake in Spamalot.

The production will open at Theatre Royal Plymouth from 1 to 15 April, followed by a week at The Lowry, Salford from 25 to 29 April, and finishing at Bord Gais Energy Theatre, Dublin from 2 to 13 May, prior to a West End run.