So, what better way to carb-load than enjoy one final meal together ahead of their big night. The group headed to a London restaurant for their last outing, with Ore Oduba capturing the moment and sharing it on his Instagram page.

The snap shows (from left to right) Oduba, actor Danny Mac, Kevin Clifton (who partners Louise) and his wife Karen, Joanne Clifton (who partners Ore) and Oti Mabuse (who dances with Mac).

The only person missing is Louise Redknapp – perhaps she's the one taking the photo?

The Strictly Come Dancing final begins tonight at 6:40pm on BBC1