Strictly contestants meet for "last supper" before tonight's final
Ore Oduba, Danny Mac and Louise Redknapp compete for the Strictly Glitterball later this evening – but who will take the title?
It's a big night for Strictly fans. Later this evening the final three contestants – Danny Mac, Louise Redknapp and Ore Oduba – will compete with their professional partners for the Glitterball.
The Strictly final will see each couple perform two routines before the public votes for their next champion – and with so much at stake, the dancers are going to need plenty of fuel.
So, what better way to carb-load than enjoy one final meal together ahead of their big night. The group headed to a London restaurant for their last outing, with Ore Oduba capturing the moment and sharing it on his Instagram page.
The snap shows (from left to right) Oduba, actor Danny Mac, Kevin Clifton (who partners Louise) and his wife Karen, Joanne Clifton (who partners Ore) and Oti Mabuse (who dances with Mac).
The only person missing is Louise Redknapp – perhaps she's the one taking the photo?
More like this
The Strictly Come Dancing final begins tonight at 6:40pm on BBC1