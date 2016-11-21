Strictly Come Dancing's Ore Oduba to take Phillip Schofield's place on This Morning
The Strictly celebrity and BBC presenter will be filling in on ITV this week
Regular viewers of this morning might spot someone new in Phillip Schofield's seat this week: Strictly Come Dancing's Ore Oduba.
According to The Mirror, the Strictly 2016 celebrity will be filling in for Schofield, who has a prior filming engagement. (Presumably he forgot he's hosted a morning show every day for the last 14 years and had a diary clash.) Oduba will make his debut next to Holly Willoughby this Thursday.
Oduba made an appearance as a guest earlier this month, and clearly was something of a hit, based on this polite exchange on Twitter.
"I’m really excited to be hosting This Morning with Holly," Oduba said of the news. "I’ve watched and loved the show for years. For me, it’s one of TV’s crown jewels.”
Lovely, although this does raise the stakes for every subsequent guest. Tell a funny enough anecdote and you might just inherit the sofa.