"The judges should start using half marks to make sure it [leaderboard being tied] happens less," Ladbrokes Strictly Ambassador James said. "There is no way those three should have had the same score."

At the weekend, James, who made it to the final twice during his Strictly career – once with Pamela Stephenson and once with Denise van Outen – said there was "no way" Jamie should have received the same mark as Ranvir and Bill for his dramatic Tango.

Ultimately, a hard-fought night in the Strictly ballroom resulted in Jamie landing in the dance-off against BBC Radio 1 DJ Clara Amfo.

The judges were divided on who to send home, with Craig Revel Horwood siding with Clara and Motsi Mabuse opting to save Jamie.

Head Judge Shirley Ballas had the final say, casting her vote in favour of Jamie and thus sending Clara home.

The previous live show also saw some leaderboard ties, with Maisie Smith and Ranvir in joint-second place on the leaderboard and JJ Chalmers in joint-fourth.

Back in Week Three, Maisie, JJ and Max George were tied on 24 points.

Strictly Come Dancing continues Saturday at 7:25pm on BBC One.