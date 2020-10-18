Want to stay updated with the cha cha chat? Sign up for all the glitz from the Strictly ballroom at your fingertips Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

One viewer even went so far as to suggest that the launch went so well that the producers should be given another job, writing, "Has the government considered putting the Strictly bosses in charge of national Covid planning because honestly I think they could do really well."

Perhaps the best response was reserved for the announcement that boxer Nicola Adams – one of the celebs in this year's Strictly Come Dancing line-up – was to be partnered with Katya Jones for the series.

It had already been announced that Adams would form part of the show's first same-sex pairing, but this was the first time the identity of her partner had been officially revealed.

The announcement clearly went down well with viewers and among those to express their support for Nicola and Katya was radio DJ Sara Cox, who wrote, "These two giving me all the feels. They’re going to be brilliant. I’m team @NicolaAdamsOBE & @Mrs_katjones alllllll the way."

Another fan-made use of a popular meme format to show their delight at the announcement, posting a tweet showing Pope Francis appearing to hold up a picture of the pairing.

Many viewers responded to the previous backlash to the pairing, one user Tweeting how easy it was to explain the same-sex pairing to his nine-year-old child.

Nicola and Katya weren't the only pairing to please the fans though, the decision to partner comedian Bill Bailey with 2019 champ Oti Mabuse also getting a lot of support from audiences. In fact, one fan claimed that the news was so good that it had saved 2020.

Some viewers were also surprised to see that Bill appears to have some decent dancing skills, with one fan writing, "I can’t decide if I’m more excited for Nicola and Katya or the fact that Bill Bailey actually appears to have moves."

Bill wasn't the only dancer who some viewers think might surprise people. Former Strictly professional James Jordan pointed out that Men Behaving Badly star Caroline Quentin could also be a dark horse.

From a more practical perspective, fans were impressed with the social distancing seen on set, and how little impact it had on the enjoyment of the show.

One fan particularly admired the ability of hosts Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman to explain social distancing, claiming they did a better job than the government.

Although one fan thought it a shame that we didn't get to see legendary presenter Bruce Forsyth present during the age of Covid - paying tribute to the late entertainer with a very Brucey joke.

Some fans were pleased to see the show back just to add a little normality to 2020, with artist Grayson Perry among those to sing Strictly's praises.

And finally, to help get fans in the mood for the show, weather presenter and viral drummer Owain Wyn Evans reshared his remixed version of the Strictly theme tune from earlier in the year, writing, "Who else is excited that #Strictly is back?!"

Strictly Come Dancing returns 24th October on BBC One. To find out what else is on in the meantime, check out our TV Guide.