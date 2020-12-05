The routine was choreographed by West End legend Bill Deamer, whose stage work includes Cats, Evita and Top Hat, the latter of which was a multi-Olivier award winner.

Fans took to Twitter to voice their excitement over the sensationally colourful and camp performance.

One kept things simple, calling it the "best opening ever".

Pernice, Marquez and Radebe were particularly acclaimed for their fabulous costumes and energetic choreography.

For some, this might just be one of the best professional routines Strictly Come Dancing has ever seen.

But there's more glitz and glamour to come as Strictly Come Dancing celebrates Musicals Week, with the six remaining contestants performing routines to classic tunes from the stage – having performed for theatre legend Andrew Lloyd Webber in rehearsals.

Following the shock departure of BBC Radio 1 DJ Clara Amfo in last week's show, presenter Tess Daly has spoken out about how this year's Strictly Come Dancing is a close race.

Not even EastEnders star Maisie Smith, who achieved her highest score to date last week, has been able to escape the dance-off, although she has managed to hold onto her place on the show so far, beating Max George and Caroline Quentin in two separate dance-offs.

This year's Strictly final is shaping up to be very special indeed, with Nicola Adams and Katya Jones, who were forced to withdraw after the latter tested positive for COVID-19, returning to perform once more.

