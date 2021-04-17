Exclusive – Strictly Come Dancing’s Luba Mushtuk plans to lift Glitterball this year as she reveals dream celebrity partner

It might only be April, but it’s never too early to talk Strictly!

One person who is just as excited as we are for the show to return this year is Strictly Come Dancing star Luba Mushtuk.

The Russian dancer was recently confirmed as one of the Strictly Come Dancing professionals for the 19th series, which will kick off later this year, and she already has her eye on the prize.

Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com, Luba revealed her hopes to lift the Glitterball this year, saying: “Of course I would like to win!”

However for Luba, it’s less about the winning and more about the “journey” she would go on with her celebrity partner, and she has just the person in mind.

When asked who her dream dance partner would be on the BBC One show, she said: “I would love to see Michael McIntyre on the show, and I think it would be a great entertainment. It would be so amazing and so fun!”

Speaking of the type of qualities she looks for in a dance partner, Luba – who has just started her own clothing range at www.merrrch.com – added: “I just want a person who will go for anything because in this experience and in this show, you just need to completely dive into the uncomfortable zone. I just want someone who will absolutely trust me and be committed 150 per cent. The rest of it I truly never think about. For me it’s all about the commitment!”

Last year, Luba was partnered with American football player Jason Bell, who she managed to make it to Week Three with.

Before that, she was teamed with rowing champion James Cracknell in 2019.

She continued: “It was incredible experience with with both of them and I think obviously everyone is very different, but for me as a professional dancer, it’s just such a joy to see them achieve the unachievable, because they think it’s absolutely impossible to achieve something, especially during the Monday rehearsals when you’re in the studio and you talk them through the idea of your routine and through the music and through the choreography, and they go, ‘This is impossible!’

“And then they dance it on Saturday nights and to see the joy on their faces because they’ve been able to do something they have never done before, which they thought was absolutely impossible. It’s really powerful and it makes me extremely happy!”

Luba’s clothing range is available now from www.merrrch.com. You can follow her on Instagram here, @lubamushtuk. Strictly Come Dancing will return to BBC One later this year. If you’re looking for something to watch tonight, check out our TV Guide.