“As a result of COVID-19 restrictions – and to keep everyone safe – the 2021 arena tour will not go ahead,” Strictly said.

It’s currently unclear if the 2022 tour will feature celebrities from both the 2020 and 2021 Strictly series. RadioTimes.com understands the casting will take place in Autumn next year.

The tour will feature 33 shows in cities such as Leeds, Manchester, Sheffield, Liverpool, Glasgow, Nottingham and London. The show will start in Birmingham on 20th January 2022.

Strictly fans can, however, enjoy two other Strictly live shows in 2021. After a successful 2019 run, the Strictly Come Dancing: The Professionals tour will play in 16 cities in one month from 7th May.

This show will feature 2018 finalist Dianne Buswell alongside fellow pros Nadiya Bychkova, Graziano Di Prima, Karen Hauer, Katya Jones, Neil Jones, Gorka Marquez, Luba Mushtuk, Johannes Radebe and Dancing With The Stars Ireland professional dancer Kai Widdrington. Tickets are on sale now from strictlytheprofessionals.com.

2021 will also see the launch of new tour Strictly Presents: The Power of Dance, featuring professional dancers such as Janette Manrara, Dianne Buswell, Amy Dowden and Neil Jones. Strictly Come Dancing has said: “This tour will give each of these incredible performers the opportunity to tell something of what it is to be a dancer via stunning choreography and beautiful storytelling.”

Strictly Presents: The Power of Dance is scheduled to open June 2021, with tickets going on sale from Friday 23th October. Strictly says the exact tour schedule and box office information will be announced “very soon”.

Strictly Come Dancing live shows starts on BBC One on October 24th. To find out what else is on in the meantime, check out our TV Guide.