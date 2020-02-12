All eyes are on whether Jamie will return to Strictly Come Dancing, but as the line-up remains a tightly-held secret, the former stars of the show have been calling for him to be given another chance.

RadioTimes.com exclusively caught up with Saffron Barker at the Radio Times Covers Party where she said she thinks he has the chance to return.

The 2019 dancer said: "I would love to see Jamie go back again.

"I reckon he does have the chance to go back on - I hope he does and I'm rooting for it."

Saffron also opened up on what it was like having a new judge on the panel in the form of Motsi Mabuse.

"I absolutely love Motsi, I think she has a strong personality and character," Saffron explained. "She was so much fun to be around, not just on the show but in person.

"I think absolutely she should come back - I think she adds something to the show so hopefully fingers crossed she does come back."

Saffron just finished up on the Strictly Come Dancing tour and revealed one of the best bits about it was getting chance to spend time with her fellow celebrities.

"It was like a big family reunion which was so lovely," she explained. It was so nice because there was no pressure - we didn't have to worry about one of us going home each week which is obviously the pressure you have on the show.

"It was so much fun because we came even closer - because we're training with our partners every day, you don't actually see the other celebs until Saturday on the show. So it was nice because I feel like I've made some friends for life."

Strictly Come Dancing will return to BBC One in 2020