In an exclusive interview with RadioTimes.com, Windsor, who left the show back in 2014, gave his thoughts on the Couple's Choice dances, which have sometimes been subject to debate.

"I feel it's a little bit more of a showy dance," he said, going on propose all the celebrities should dance Couple's Choice in the same week in order to make comparative judging easier.

"I think everybody this year, apart from one couple, picked Street Dance. And everybody's been – correct me if I'm wrong – apart from Caroline [Quentin] and Johannes [Radebe], they've all been top of the leaderboard when they've done that dance.

More like this

"And I think they should have all done [Couple's Choice] at the quarter-final, and perhaps done two dances, so Couples’ Choice and one other dance," he said.

Want to stay updated with the cha cha chat? Sign up for all the glitz from the Strictly ballroom at your fingertips Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

The pro dancer went on to add that doing it this way would have "made it easier, especially with it being shorter this year", saying: "There were so many dances to choose from."

As a result of the Strictly's shorter run and the option of a Couple's Choice, Windsor said he felt like "we've perhaps been neglected from some of the other ballroom dances... and I perhaps would have liked to have seen some more of the traditional ballroom".

"It’s harder to judge a Couples’ Choice dance against a ballroom Latin dance," he explained.

This weekend, Maisie Smith, HRVY, Jamie Laing and Bill Bailey will be performing three dances in the Strictly Come Dancing final, with the latter revisiting his spectacular Couple's Choice routine to Rapper's Delight.

Advertisement

Robin Windsor is set to star in Here Come The Boys with Aljaz Skorjanec, Graziano di Prima and Pasha Kovalev. The Strictly Come Dancing final airs Saturday 19th December at 6pm on BBC One. Check out what else is on with our TV Guide.