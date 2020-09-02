James informed listeners that Amfo "accidentally told" Grimmy while the two of them were planning something together, but fortunately he kept the juicy Strictly Come Dancing gossip to himself.

"That happened about two weeks ago, because I literally tell him everything," Amfo said. "So yeah, but I've been relatively good so here we are.

"I couldn't tell anybody for absolutely ages and it was really starting to stress me out... so today is a massive relief."

More like this

Amfo said that she was forced to lie to her own next door neighbour, after rumours emerged that she was joining the Strictly Come Dancing line-up last month.

She said: "My next door neighbour, Anna, she messaged me last week being like: 'Is it true? Because my mum absolutely loves the show.'

"And like, Anna's really sweet, she's that neighbour that gives you sourdough bread, do you know what I mean? Like drops off stuff on the doorstep.

"I was like, 'no, no, no I'm not doing it', and then messaged her this morning like 'sorry for lying.' And I've had to do that to quite a few people."

Amfo has already picked out the songs that she would like to dance to and submitted them to the production team, joking she wanted to Foxtrot or Waltz to Cardi B's WAP.

"I haven't started training yet, I have no idea who my partner is, I'm obsessed with the Strictly band - always have been. So, I have made a list of songs that I would like to dance to.

"I like to dance, but learning choreography is a different thing. I think most kids - you know, you'll go to a dance class when you're like eight or nine for a year or two... either you're fully into it and become a pro, or you just get distracted with your parents having Sky TV or whatever; I was the latter."

Joining Amfo on the Strictly Come Dancing line-up is actress Caroline Quentin, The Wanted singer Max George, American footballer Jason Bell, pop star HRVY, presenter and former Marine JJ Chalmers and boxer Nicola Adams, in the show's first same-sex couple.

Advertisement

Strictly Come Dancing returns to BBC One later this year. If you're looking for something to watch tonight, check out our TV Guide.