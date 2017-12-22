Strictly stars Colin Jackson, Jeremy Vine, Judy Murray, Kimberley Walsh, Katie Derham and Robbie Savage will be dancing to some absolute crackers as they take on everything from a romantic Rumba to a high-impact Charleston and a stunning Viennese Waltz.

Below is the full list of the performances and musical accompaniments we can expect from the returning Strictly stars on Christmas Day:

Colin Jackson and Amy Dowden Rumba to ‘Run’ by Leona Lewis

Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special 2017 - Colin Jackson (BBC)

Jeremy Vine and Karen Clifton Quickstep to ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You’ by The Puppini Sisters

Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special 2017 - Jeremy Vine (BBC)

Judy Murray and Neil Jones Charleston to ‘Let’s Misbehave’ by Trevor Ashley

Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special 2017 - Judy Murray and Neil Jones (BBC)

Katie Derham and Brendan Cole Viennese Waltz to ‘White Christmas’ by Otis Redding

Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special 2017 - Katie Derham (BBC)

Kimberley Walsh and Pasha Kovalev Jive to ‘Run Run Rudolph’ by Kelly Clarkson

Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special 2017 - Kimberley Walsh (BBC)

Robbie Savage and Dianne Buswell American Smooth to ‘Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)' by Michael Bublé

Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special 2017 - Robbie Savage (BBC)

Strictly Come Dancing's Christmas Special airs at 6:30pm on 25th December on BBC1