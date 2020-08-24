BBC gives update on Strictly Come Dancing 2020 line-up

Fans of Strictly Come Dancing have been patiently waiting to hear when the line-up will be announced – and it seems the wait is almost over.

We know Strictly is going ahead this year, despite fears over the coronavirus pandemic, and though it will look a little different, bosses are working hard to ensure we get the show we know and love.

As for the contestants, all we know so far is that there will be fewer than previous years.

But, soon we shall know everything as Entertainment Controller Kate Phillips spoke at the Edinburgh TV Festival and confirmed the Strictly Come Dancing line-up will most likely be announced at the end of the month – that’s just one week away.

Speaking about the show’s return, she said: “Strictly is probably, I’d say, the question we get asked more than any other show is, ‘please say Strictly’s coming back, please say it’s coming back’. I can say it absolutely is coming back, it is a slightly shorter run but – apart from that – I don’t think it will be a lesser show at all.

“If anything, I think it will be rather special this series. I think there will be heightened emotions at part, I think a lot of the dances will have real poignancy, the pros have all been isolating together for the last couple of weeks, so they are now rehearsing together the big dance numbers. I sent Charlotte [Moore, Director of Content] something this morning, and I was just like, it’s back! And it just looks so good seeing them dance.

“And we’ll announce the celebrity line-up at the end of this month, I think, we’re just planning that now but they are all on board and very excited.”

Phillips also mentioned there is still no decision on whether we’ll have an audience just yet.

There have been plenty of hints about who will be starring in the line-up, with the likes of EastEnders’ Adam Woodyatt, Death in Paradise star Shyko Amos and GMB’s Adil Ray getting a mention.

Strictly Come Dancing will air on BBC One later this year. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide.