As the man of the moment, his inbox must be overflowing with offers to appear on various TV shows, and Strictly is surely the invitation most celebrities are waiting for.

But, according to reports, Joe isn't interested in learning to samba this September.

According to The Sun, Joe wouldn't be interested in signing up for the series, because it would require too much time away from home, putting too much distance between him and his young family.

"Strictly have always been asking me [to take part] but I am 100 per cent not doing Strictly or I'm A Celebrity, whatever it may be," he told the paper.

"I am happy being at home with [my wife] Rosie, [and daughters] Indie and Marley, and that is it."

So it seems like we'll never see Joe beneath the glitterballs or facing a Bush Tucker trial, even though we think he'd do brilliantly on either show.

Joe, aka The Body Coach, has seen as big boost to his business since his lockdown videos became so popular, with tabloid reports suggesting he has made more than a million pounds in six weeks.

Strictly Come Dancing is due to return to BBC One this September.