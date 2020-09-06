The publicist stressed that his second test was negative, but the three people who were in particularly close contact with the man were sent home to self-isolate and wait on their own test results.

The chances of the crew member infecting the Professionals, who are due on set later this week to start recording group dances, was minimal as technical crew don't come into contact with dancers and the studios are rigorously treated with electrostatic spray which prevents the virus lingering.

The show has been prepared with the strictest adherence to COVID-19 safety protocols to ensure it could go ahead. The Strictly Professionals went into isolation bubbles in July as they began to prepare for the new series, and celebrities will be doing the same in the run-up to the premiere, which is likely to be in late October.

As well, it's believed Strictly Come Dancing will forego the usual live in-studio band to minimise the risk of COVID-19 transmission.

